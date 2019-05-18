Bawumia To Pick Award At GITTA 2019

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the recipient of the prestigious DIGITAL LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD at the 9th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2019, which will be held at the plush Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana on June 28th, 2019 at 6pm.

The award is in recognition of the Vice President’s audacious innovations, leadership in digitization and automation, promotion of a cost efficient and sustainable economy.

This honour also recognizes Dr.Bawumia’s promotion and enhanced digitization in a most enviable way; The Paperless Port, Digital Address System, Mobile Money Interoperability, just to mention a few are as a result of an ingenious leadership style. This style has supported and continues to support national and corporate growth.

His Excellency the Vice president shall publicly receive a specially designed trophy and a certificate for his outstanding leadership which has transformed Ghana’s digital landscape.

2019 GITTA will reward and recognize not only the products and diverse innovations that keep the ICT & Telecom sector thriving but also the companies and people who make the industry great. The awards is open to all players and stakeholders in the ICT ecosystem.

GITTA is the most celebrated ICT awards which has grown to be the ‘Oscars’ of the ICT and Telecom industry attracting the crème de la crème and top decision makers in the sector.

Instinct Wave CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal, congratulated and lauded the Vice President for his zeal and Commitment to the digitization agenda, a major plank of Government’s desire to move Ghana beyond aid.

“We are very delighted and proud to have a Vice President who is very zealous about the ICT industry, his commitment in driving the digitization agenda to increase government revenue and facilitate ease of doing business in Ghana is worth emulating. He has indeed proven that the agenda of government to digitalise the economy of Ghana is a success story”.

The awards night provides an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.

ABOUT US

The Awards is powered by InstinctWave, Africa’s premium B2B event & media organizer of Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards in its 2nd year, Ghana Finance Innovation Awards in its 5th Year, Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards in its 2nd year, West Africa Construction Awards in its 3rd Year, MarketingWorld Awards in its 9th Year, and other industry related events across Africa.