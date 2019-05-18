NCA Marks 2019 World Telecommunications And Information Society Day

The National Communications Authority (NCA) on Friday, May 17, 2019, joined the rest of the world to mark Telecommunications and Information Society Day.

The day, previously known as 'World Telecommunication Day', is celebrated each year to commemorate the founding of the International Telecommunication Union on 17 May 1865.

The main objective of the day is to raise global awareness of societal changes brought about by the Internet and new technologies as well as to help reduce the digital divide.

At a ceremony held today at the NCA Tower, Airport City, Accra, on the theme "Bridging the Standardization Gap", Ghana joined the rest of the world to commemorate the day.

Keynote speaker at the program, Deputy Communication Minister, Honorable George Andah, on his part tasked the NCA to liaise with the mobile network operators to determine the level of potential risks the country may have regarding the prevalence of fake or sub-standard mobile devices on the market.

According to him, the government will not hesitate to adopt a drastic approach to disconnect counterfeit mobile phones from the market in order to safeguard the safety of consumers.

The Director General of the NCA, Mr. Joe Anokye indicated that the body has invested heavily in technical monitoring equipment which helps them play their regulatory role and ensure compliance of all required Quality of Service (QoS) Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the satisfaction of the end user.

“As a regulator, the National Communications Authority is happy to be leading the process of telecommunications standards in Ghana. Ghana represented by the NCA has been very active and indeed plays key roles in the ITU standardization work.

“The result of our regulation work and contributions towards the development of standard is being translated and implemented through the investment and establishment of conformant laboratories and equipment for compliance and monitoring”, Mr. Joe Anokye noted.