Koku Anyidoho, 4 Others Vie For NDC Volta Chairmanship

Five persons including a former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, have picked nomination forms to contest for the vacant post of the Volta Regional Chairmanship.

This is to replac Mr John Kwadzo Gyapong, who has been moved to Oti region where he lives and has a vote.

The Volta Regional Chairmanship became vacant following the creation of the new six Regions by government early this year.

A statement issued by Volta Regional Secretary, James Gunu indicated that five persons includes Mr Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC will contest for the position.

Koku, recently contested with his former Boss, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah aka General Mosquito but lost miserably at the party delegates Congress's late last year in Accra.

The current Volta Regional Vice Chairman, Henry Kojo Ametefe has dumped his post and also picked nominations forms to contest for the vacant Chairmanship post in his new region.

Mr Ametefe was once also a Deputy Volta Regional Minister under late President JohnnEvans Atta Mills administration.

He has been a District Chief Executive and have held party positions including Volta Regional Organizer.

The other four includes Hon Francis Komla Ganyglo, another former Deputy Volta Regional Minister under John Mahama administration. Just like Ametefe, Mr Gayanglo has also been DCE and a party grassroots organizer of the region.

The rest are Frank Afriyie and Confidence Emmanuel Abotsi, who have both once also work for the party at the Constituencies and at the Regional level.

Mr Gypong who hails from Jasikan has moved to the newly created Oti region, as substantive regional Chairman with second Vice Chairman, Maxwell Siaw, also a native of Oti enclave.

The issue of Mr Gyapong moving to the Oti Region, became so intense such that the National Executive have had to stepped in to resolve the issue.

However, information reaching Modernghana indicted that, Koku Anyidoho entering into the race to contest the Regional Chairmanship position has sent waves of shiver down the spines of others.

It gathered that, Koku was brought into the contest by section of the youth from the region who believed his services to the party in the Volta region would be much needed as far as the 2020 election is concern.

Nevertheless, Koku popularly known as "the Bull" would face strong competition from about two of the four other contenders who have similar charisma and the desires to wrestle more votes for the party strong region.

Some other vacant positions including two regional Vice Chairmen, a Deputy Regional Secretary, a Deputy Regional Youth Organizer and Regional Women Organizer are being contested.