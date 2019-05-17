End Chereponi Conflict Now —Akufo-Addo Tells Chiefs

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has called on the Chiefs and people of Chereponi to bring an end to the protracted conflict in the area.

Addressing a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Chereponi as part of his 2 day tour in the newly created North East Region, President Akufo-Addo said his government which is trying to build peace has no space for conflicts and violence and further called on the people to the peace prevail.

"The seizure of lands by Konkombas and Anufors, we should try and stop those things. People have been farming for years, they know who farms on what land. We should try and bring those kinds of incidents to a conclusion. I am appealing through you for peace. Let peace remain here,” he said.

The clashes between the Konkombas and Chokosis in the Chereponi District of the North East Region reignited in March this year.

It took the help of security personnel deployed to the area to prevent escalation of the violence.

However, President Akufo-Addo has asked the people to end the conflict in order to benefit from the opportunities created by his government.

According to him, his vision is to ensure that Ghana turns over a new leave, and applies the abundant resources the nation has been blessed with to transform the country into a nation of prosperity and progress.

“With the present application of our resources, our future is looking very, very bright. We want to make sure that all the peoples of Ghana, without exception, participate in that progress and prosperity of our nation,” he said

President Akufo-Addo is expected to end his tour of the North East Region on Friday, May 17, with visits to Walewale and Yagaba.