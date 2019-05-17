U.S. President Trump Presents Plan For Immigration Reform

Washington: US President Donald Trump has launched a new attempt to reform the immigration system in the US. Trump presented a plan aimed at stopping illegal immigration and creating an immigration-based system of benefits.

However, it is currently unlikely that the initiative will find broad support in Congress. The Democrats were already sharply criticizing. Trump relies on their support because the party has a majority in the House of Representatives.

Trump said it was time to reform the immigration system. His plan put "the jobs, wages and security of American workers" first. The Republican again criticized that immigrants under the current system can come to the US because they have family members in the country. The current laws would also prevent "totally brilliant" people from immigrating.

The Democrats made it clear that they had no interest in supporting Trump's plan. Senate Democratic faction leader Chuck Schumer said the deal included the same radical policy that Trump's government had been following for the past two years.

Both Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama and Republican President George W. Bush had tried to reform the immigration system, but had failed.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)