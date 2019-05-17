Zanetor Donates To Muslims In Klottey Korley

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korley Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, has donated food and other items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Muslims community in the constituency, Thursday May 16.

The move which is an annual affair for the MP since she assumed office in 2017, was in support of the ongoing Ramadan fasting and prayers.

Dr Zanetor said the gesture was to support the Islamic Community in the Constituency and called on them to seek the face of Allah in prayer for her constituency and Ghana as a whole.

“In our quest to build a peaceful nation, it is imperative for all facets of society to speak with one accord. It is in the spirit of building harmony and oneness in our society that I supported the Moslem community in the Klottey Korley Constituency as they seek the face of the Almight during the Holy month of Ramadan," she stated.

Dr Zanetor express her appreciation for the contribution to development by Muslim in the constituency.

She however called for continue cooperation with common agenda to develop the constituency, stating, " together we build."

The Muslim leaders who received the items on behalf of their respective areas expressed their gratitude to the MP.

They said they would continue to pray for the good health of the MP, the good people of Klottey Korley and also pledged their continued support to peace and development in the Constituency and Ghana at large.

The Ramadan is expected to end with the Eid-ur Fitr slated for the early weeks June 2019.