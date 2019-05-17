TESCON Honours MASLOC Deputy CEO For Empowering Youth In Yendi

The Leadership of the Yendi College of Health Sciences branch of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) of New Patriotic Party (NPP) has honoured the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah for her outstanding leadership role in empowering young people in the Yendi Municipality.

Hajia Abibata received a framed citation from the TESCON executives led by their President, Samuel Abugri Akolibila.

It reads: “This Citation is gratefully presented to Madam Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah in recognition and Sincere Assistance which contributed to the success of TESCON Yendi College of Health Sciences. We wish you all the best in your endeavors. We say Tipagya!!”.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah who is an aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate for Yendi in 2020, was a special guest at the official inauguration of the TESCON, Yendi College of Health Sciences recently.

She donated a heavy cash amount to the newly inaugurated TESCON to enhance its operations.

TESCON is a pro-NPP students’ group promoting the ideologies of the party on the various campuses of the tertiary institutions in Ghana and beyond.

Apart from offering jobs to over 812 youth in the Yendi constituency and empowering more women economically, Hajia Abibata has also supported many students in the area and still counting.