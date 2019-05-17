CID Boss Must Go – Group

A group calling itself Democratic Forum has issued a passionate appeal to the President Akufo-Addo to sack the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Boss, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah.

The leadership of the Democratic Forum indicated that several civil societies have called on the President to sack the CID Boss due to her utterances and misconduct in public yet the President has turned deaf ear to such calls.

In view of that, they find it necessary to petition His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo to sack COP Maame Tiwaa with immediate effect because the general public are even tired of her and they no longer want to see her occupy such position.

Below is their petition to the President

The President/Executive Director/Convenor_

CALL FOR ACTION AGAINST THE CID BOSS MADAM TIWAA ADDO DANQUAH

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Leadership of the Democratic Forum issued a public statement on the conduct/utterances of the CID Boss, Madam Tiwaa Addo Danquah regarding the 3 kidnapped Takoradi Girls. In the statement, we at the Democratic Forum demanded for an unqualified apology by the CID Boss to the families of the kidnapped girls and the general public and further called for her resignation. Commendably, your organization has been one of the key groups championing this course and we would like to acknowledge and laud your outfit for your great concern and advocacy on this matter.

Despite the numerous calls by Civil Society Organizations, and the general public, there has been neither a word of apology nor resignation by the CID boss, which we deem unfortunate. In the exercise of our rights to demand for nothing less than the best of services from the CID, Leadership of the Democratic forum shall submit an official petition to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo at 2:00pm on Monday, 20th May, 2019. This petition shall call on the President to;

Sack the CID Boss

Break his silence on this critical issue, to calm the rising tension and restore confidence in the security institutions of the country and his Government at large.

We by this letter invite you to join us prepare and submit a JOINT PETITION in line with the above schedule for the action of the President. We are opened to discussion on the above schedule/issues for our mutual convenience and to reflect our collective stance on the subject matter.

Thank you in anticipation of your participation.

Amoakohene Frank,

_Executive Director_

[email protected]

_| *Education* | *Youth Development* | *Health*_

_CC: Fali’s Foundation Int, NUGS, ILAPI-Ghana, Alliance for Good Governance._