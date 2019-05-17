I'll Not Contest Akufo-Addo In 2020 Elections—Odike

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike has announced he will not contest President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming 2020 National Elections.

According to him, the President has done marvelously well in his 4 years of being in office and added, much can be achieved if he is given another term.

He disclosed this on Thursday, during an interview with Kwabena Antwi Boasiako on UTV late news monitored by ModernGhana.

"We are still there for Nana Akufo-Addo because we believe in his policies. We think he needs time to finish the good work that he has started," he noted.

According to him, he will only contest in the 2020 National elections if President Akufo-Addo decides not to go for a second term.

He further called on Ghanaians to have belief in the President's vision.

1D1F: I'm Building A Garment Factory

Touching on governments flagship 'One District One Factory', Mr. Odike disclosed that he is part of the promoters registered under the initiative.

He mentioned he is building a garment factory in his hometown, Adwumakase-Kese, which is located in the Ashanti Region.

"I will advise Akufo-Addo to push in more money in the 1D1F Initiative because it is a good policy that is going to help Ghanaians," he added.

Denies Being Sacked

Mr. Odike was recently reported to have been sacked from his UPP party.

However, he has denied the report stating he is still the leader of the United Progressive Party.

He affirmed that he founded the party with his own money and can never be sacked anybody from the party.

"In the UPP, before someone will be sacked, the person must first be written to before the action is taken, here I am, I’ve not received any letter. I only got to hear of my sack on air and that is not right. I can never be sacked from the UPP," he said.