Bono Minister Opens Modern Assembly, 6-Unit Classroom Block In Banda District

The Bono Regional Minister, Ms Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson has commissioned an ultra-modern administration block for the Banda District Assembly.

The ultramodern office has about 30 offices and other facilities for the staff.

Honorable Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson in her speech commended the Banda Traditional Council led by the Paramount Chief of Banda Traditional Area Osabarima Okokyeredom Kwadwo Sito I, for providing the land for the assembly block to be put up.

The Minister also thanked the Assembly Members for their commitment, by ensuring that the assembly block was completed on schedule.

She therefore charged the authorities of the Banda District Assembly to put the newly assembly block into good use and endure property maintenance culture.

Meanwhile, Ms Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson also commissioned an ultra-modern six-unit classroom block at Banda Bongase.

"The facilities would ensure that more children in the area get access to education and a better future through the acquisition of skills," she said.

She expressed the hope that the facilities would go a long way to improve the standard of education in the District.