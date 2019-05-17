Deputy Education Minister In China For Artificial Intelligence Conference

A Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, is in China to attend the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) being held in Beijing, China.

The conference which is expected to discuss emerging policies and strategies for leveraging AI to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG 4), is being attended by stakeholders in education across the world.

Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly evolving rapidly and emerging AI technologies hold transformative powers in reshaping education and learning.

It is for this reason that a consensus has been reached that the impact of AI on education and learning has a benefit-risk duality.

To reinvent education systems towards the AI era, policymakers will need to examine the benefits and potential risks of AI in the context of achieving SDG 4 of the Education 2030 Agenda.

Artificial Intelligence holds the potential to overcome major challenges countries are facing in achieving SDG 4, such as reducing barriers to education access, automating management processes, analyzing learning patterns and optimizing learning processes with a view towards improving learning outcomes.

The conference will, therefore, convene high-level debates on how AI trends will reshape education and learning.

Dr. Adutwum is leading a team of experts in education to represent Ghana at the conference and the expectation is that they will explore various ways through which AI could be used to transform education in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister has already taken advantage of the conference to meet the Vice Minister of Education of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Tian Xue Jun to discuss issues of common interest of both countries.

The meeting focused on how to strengthen the long-standing partnership between Ghana and China in the area of education.

They also discussed various opportunities for cooperation, including strengthening the role of AI in education, coding, robotics, teacher and student exchange as well as the teaching and learning of Mandarin in basic schools in Ghana.

Currently, there are 6,500 Ghanaian students studying in various universities across China out of which about 700 are enjoying Chinese government scholarship.