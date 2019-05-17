Tarkwa Youth Vows To Rejected Expatriate MD For Anglogold

The youth of Tarkwa in the Western Region have vowed to resist attempts to impose an expatriate Managing Director (MD) on Anglogold Ashanti, Iduaprim Mine.

DAILY GUIDE's source in the company said the youth are backed by the traditional rulers of the Apinto Traditional area.

“They say they are fed up with the imposition of expatriate MDs on Anglogold even though there are competent and qualified Ghanaian professionals who can manage the mine,” the source said.

According to the source, since 2009, expatriates have been appointed to head the mine in Ghana even though Ghanaian MDs, who are sent to African countries to manage other subsidiaries of the mining giant, are rejected.

South African, Billy Mawasha, was appointed MD in 2009 and was subsequently promoted to head of the Africa operations.

His term in Ghana ended in 2011.

His compatriot, Secelo Ntuli, took over in 2011 and ended his term in 2016.

Jasper Musadaidzwa from Zimbabwe, whose tenure comes to end in 2019, was appointed in 2016.

The source said AngloGold employees, who also believe their local bosses have been 'sidelined' over the years and the youth, have vowed not to allow the impunity to continue.

They vowed to fight to prevent another expatriate from replacing Mr. Musadaidzwa.

“The Anglogold employees are backing their bosses to land the top job this time round since their current boss, Jasper Musadaidzwa, from Zimbabwe is exiting. They are not happy with the fact that Ghanaian managers are always sidelined when it comes to the appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or Managing Director for the Iduaprime Mine even though they are exceptionally qualified,” the source said.

“Opinion leaders of Apinto Divisional Council, who are also the owners of Tarkwa lands, are backing the Anglogold employees. They say they will not sit aloof for the shameless discrimination to go on,” the source added.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the chief and opinion leaders are preparing to hold a news conference to press home their demand for the appointment of a Ghanaian MD.

They would also urge government not to ignore its local content policy.

---Daily Guide