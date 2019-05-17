Students Are Sleeping In Masters' Bungalows Instead Of Dormitories—Nsawkaw Manhene

Okogyeaman Duodu Ampem II, the Omanhene of Nsawkaw Traditional Council in the Tain District of Bono region have made a passionate appeal government to provide the necessary infrastructure to Nsawkaw State Senior High school to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

According to the chief, students are now using Teachers bungalows as dormitories a situation which has forced the Teachers to rent rooms in town which is a hindrance to effective monitoring and supervision in the school.

The Chief said the school lacks a number of infrastructural facilities such as Dormitories for boys, bathroom, toilet facilities, etc.

"Also, we need a Science laboratory, administration block, and staff common room. Teachers are now sitting under stress due to lack of a staff common room," he added.

The Chief made the call when the Bono regional Minister, Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson paid a courtesy call on the chief and his elders during her familiarization tour of the district.

The Chief called on the regional minister to expedite action on the development of the school to enhance teaching and learning and improve the standard of education in the district.

The minister assured the chiefs that she will do anything possible to help improve the situation in the school to make it a serene place to improve teaching and learning.