Irate Youth Beat 6 Police Officers At Tontokrom

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has said there has been an attack on six officers at Tontokrom in the Amansie South District.

The attack allegedly carried out by some irate youths resulted in one of the officers being kicked and hit with a metal bar.

According to police, the officers, including, Lance Corporal Samuel Kugyenu of the SWAT unit, were returning to their base with some suspects they had arrested in the community when they were attacked by a mob on Thursday dawn.

In a statement released to the media and signed by its public affairs officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the police said pump-action guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons were launched on the officers as the mob demanded the release of the suspects.

The statement claimed the officers had gone to the mining community to execute a court warrant ordering the arrest of Madisil Iddris, 24, Kwadwo Addo, 33, Emmanuel Asante aka Obey Emma, 39 in connection with an unlawful damage of property and theft of pump-action guns belonging to a mining company known as Benviko Limited.

ASP Ahianyo said the officers were compelled to use warning shots after tensions escalated when some of the youth began pelting them with stones on their way back from their operation.

The statement indicated that five persons: Awal Mohammed, 26, Fuseini Issah, 23, Jojo Trata, 21, Sakura Omar, 24, and Abu Salifu, 17, sustained gunshot wounds in the process of rescuing Lance Corporal Samuel Kugyenu.

The officer is on admission at the Military Hospital in Kumasi whilst the injured youth were taken to St Martin Hospital at Agoroyesum under police guard.

Investigation is underway, the statement concluded.

---Daily Guide