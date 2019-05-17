17.05.2019 General News Akufo-Addo Tells Konkombas, Chokosis To Give Peace A Chance Staff Writer News 1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS President Akufo-Addo has urged Konkombas and Chokosis in the Chereponi district of the North East region to give peace a chance. The President said the time has come for the two tribes to bring an end to their protracted conflict. He told the feuding tribes that they stood to benefit a lot from peace. President Akufo-Addo assured the Chiefs and people of Chereponi that the ministry of interior would make the report of the Commission of inquiry public. Three persons have died as a result of the renewed violence between the two tribes. About 22 communities have been burnt into ashes in the clashes and over 2,000 people have been displaced. ---Daily Guide
