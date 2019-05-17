Stop Making NPP Unpopular- Nwabiagya North Executives Warn Parliamentary Hopefuls

Executives of the New Patriotic Party branch of the Nwabiagya North constituency have warned parliamentary hopefuls to desist from making the party unpopular by spewing lies to journalists.

The executives have been awe-stricken at some news reports by some online journalists suggesting that people in the area are unhappy with the Member of Parliament Hon. Benito Owusu Bio for ‘not doing anything to help them since he became MP’.

In an attempt to expose their own party members whom they say are paying some journalists to denigrate the MP, constituency organizer of Nwabiagya North Alhaji Abdul Salaam told this journalist that some people are shaken at the growing popularity of the MP, hence their resort to lies to malign him.

He said ‘if they want to contest him at the upcoming primaries, it is not wrong even though many think he should be going unopposed, but to resort to lies and negative media publicity, we will not allow that’.

According to Alhaji Abdul Salaam, making the MP look bad in the eyes of the constituents would largely affect their party the NPP as well hence their call for a clean contest should there be one.

Road Construction

The Nwabiagya North constituency organizer admitted that the road network in the constituency is in bad shape but said the contractor should rather be blamed and not the MP.

Hon Bio according to him had lobbied for the roads to be added to the rest in the region which was going to be constructed or given a facelift, the contract has been awarded but the contractor has delayed in coming to the site.

Even apart from that, he said, the contractor working on the Adankwaame -Kapro stretch of the road is on site and has completed works on the bridges and culverts and will soon begin the main work which is the road.

He said B.K. Nsiah construction limited has been awarded the contract from Nketia to Achiase while the road from Asuofua Cedar Hospital to Amoamang has been given to another contractor.

“The contractor should have started work in March but has unfortunately not started, even last week the MP was speaking to the Urban Roads Director about it”.

He refuted allegations that Hon Owusu Bio does not care about the people of the area, saying he has been pressurizing the contractors to begin work and ‘am sure it will begin soon’.

Projects in the constituency

Abdul Salaam was surprised the detractors of the party in the constituency pretended not to see the many projects undertaken by the MP within these two years of the Akufo Addo government alone.

Mentioning the unending list of projects undertaken by the MP, he said 10 boreholes in some communities including Dabaa, Fufuo, and Pasoro was nearing completion, 3- unit classroom block for Esaase is completed and would be officially handed over to the community soon while another one is almost completed at Darbaa. 20 seater WC toilet facilities for several areas including Dabaa, Atwima Koforidua and Esaase completed.

A completed court complex at Atwima Akropong would be commissioned soon by the MP and Chief Justice, Construction of bridges at Worapong to enhance commuting to other areas of the constituency. He also said the MP is using a huge part of his common fund to construct a hospital at Akropong which is more than 50 percent complete.

“6-unit classroom block each for Islamic Primary and the Islamic Junior High school at Barekese. A police station at Asufua which is at the lentil level”

...My brother whoever says Hon Benito Owusu Bio has not done anything for Nwabiagya North is a liar and not worthy to lead this constituency”. He said.

Advice

Alhaji Salaam advised all those hoping to contest the MP in the upcoming primary to look for more truthful and credible ways of doing that instead of churning out lies to media men to broadcast.

They should know that whatever lies they perpetuate goes a long way in equally tarnishing the image of our party in general and can reduce our hard earned votes in the past elections.

He also advised journalists to seek other sides to information they receive as that is what they are taught in school.

“That is professionalism and we have said this over and over again, I am surprised in this day and age, we still have journalists who publish one sided news, this is bad journalism”. He noted.