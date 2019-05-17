Thousands To Protest Over Attack On Free Speech

Scores of Ghanaians, mostly media practitioners and peace lovers will on Tuesday May 21, hit the streets of the capital city of Accra, to march in protest over the recent action and inaction of the government towards free speech.

Free Media Vanguard, a pro-media pressure group which is organising the protest march in a statement issued yesterday May 16, says it has secured police protest permit to lead the demonstration.

The protest march which is on the theme; "March for Free Expression," and slated for Tuesday May 21st, will start from the El-Wak Sports Stadium through the 37 continue to the Libration road to the Airport and end at the National Community Authority premises at the Airport city.

Even though, the protest march would be a peaceful walk without placards, protestors are expected to zip their mouths with plasters or tapes in a symbolic demonstration of the recent dangerous shutdown of some radio stations and repression of free speech.

The organisers indicated that the protest is non-partisan and that the called for the demonstration is in in response to the NCA decision to withdraw media houses license contrary to the Constitution, the Supreme law of the land.

It therefore urged the general. Public, especially media practitioners to fully participate in the protest redeem the country media freedom from political control and manipulation.

Some of the radio station recently closed down by the state agency includes RadioGold, Radio XYZ , and several eight others outside Accra .

The two credible radio stations are said to be affiliate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of which many described the NCA action as politically motivated to weaken the governing party political opponent.