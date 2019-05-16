Mahama Gov't Issued Permit For Gun Importation Before Exiting Office—Minister

Government said it can confirm that the Mahama Administration under the NDC rather issued permit for the importation of the arms before leaving office in January 2017.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told journalists in Accra that the permit was signed by the then Deputy Minister for Interior under the Mahama Administration, James Agalga on 5th January 2017.

Quoting from the letter, Mr. Nkrumah said the permit by the NDC granted the importer permission to import 20,000 cases of 500 pieces of shotgun cartridges, 4,000 pieces of hunting shotguns and 500 boxes of percussion caps.

“It is curious that after the election of 2016, two days to the handing over on the 5th of January [2017] at a time of the transition, this permit was issued on the blind side of everyone.”

The minister however said as the consignment arrived; it was duly inspected in accordance with standard practice and has been delivered at a designated storage area.

“The state security agencies are ensuring that the consignment does not get into the hands of unauthorised persons” he added.

---citinewsroom