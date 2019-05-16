Senior Journalist  Joins NDC Parliamentary Race

A senior Journalist and immediate past Communication Director of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Alfred Ogbamey has expressed interest to join scores of professionals who have sacrificed their professional fields for politics.

Available information suggested that, the former Managing Editor of the defunct Gye-Nyame-Concord tabloid intends to race for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries to represent his constituents in Parliament.

Should nomination open for the NDC parliamentary primaries, Mr Ogbamey would pick forms for the Ngleshi/Amanfrom /Bortianor constituency to snatch the parliamentary seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 polls.

When Modernghana contacted the Senior Journalist via Telephone, he confirmed that he is lacing his boots in readiness to contest the upcoming parliamentary primary of the NDC in the Ngleshi/Amanfrom/Bortianor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Without explaining further Mr Ogbamey said, his move was in response to calls by constituents and party elders within and without the Constituency to represent the people on the ticket of NDC in Parliament.

It gathered that the former Ghana Gas Communication Director decision to join the race to contest the seat had already sent waves of shuddering down the spines of others who would be contenders due to his huge influence in the constituency.

That notwithstanding, he is likely to face stiff competition from about four other contenders who have similar desires though, his fever is gathering momentum and spreading fast to every branch in the constituency.

Mr Ogbamey hails from Bortianor community under the Ga South Municipality and a proud native of the Ga Mashie traditional area of the Greater Accra Region.

He is a trained Journalists and has worked with Kofi Koomson of the Chronicle Newspaper before establishing his own newspaper, the Gye-Nyame Concord.

Mr Ogbame, was a member of the Labone-based defunct coffee shop mafia spearheaded by Kwaku Baako, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Randy Abbey and Egbert Fabile Jr, which was purposefully set up in opposition to the NDC.

He has practiced Journalism until he was appointed to Ghana Gas and has proven to be one of the finest investigative journalist the country has ever produced.