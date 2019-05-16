[Video] Obinim Whips Out 'Devil' In A Man AS Congregants Cheers Up

The Leader and founder of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim was seen whipping out the supposed demon dwelling in one of his church members who live in the church apartment as the congregation cheers him on.

In a video sighted by Modernghana on social media, Obinim held the 21year old boy and beating him for refusing to make good use an opportunity he Bishop Daniel Obinim prepared for him.

The Leader and founder of International Godsway Church explained to the congregation that “I visited a white man in a dream who has been battling with an ailment for sometime now, with the purpose of healing him and I succeeded, in return for my work , I asked him to help a young guy in my church who has been struck with poverty which he agreed, so I gave the boy’s contact to him in the dream and the white man physically called the boy via phone on the following day to honour his part of the deal yet this poor boy refused to accept the GHC4,000 the white man offered to give him with the excuse that he was overwhelmed, and this is why am whipping him in front of all of you to serve as a deterrent to the boy and other members of the church’’.

However the 21year old who received the 'divine' beatings from the Man of God pledged not waste such opportunities again in his life saying in tears, “I am going to demand USD500,000 from the white man when He calls again.”