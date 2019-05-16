Ask Charlotte Osei, Kwesi Botwe The Reasons For Your Defeat - Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi To Mahama

Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi

Deputy Minister of Railways Development Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi has admonished former President John Mahama to ask Professor Kwesi Botwe and former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei to open his eyes on what caused his massive defeat in the 2016 polls.

"John Mahama must first seek answers from these two people[Charlotte Osei and Kwasi Botwe] if he wants to know the reasons for his defeat and why the EC system was hacked", the lawmaker asserted during a telephone interview on Konongo based Radio station monitored by Modernghana.

The former President, John Mahama is asking the Electoral Commission to publish details of its investigations into the hacking of its transmission system during the 2016 general elections.

Mr. Mahama said Ghanaians deserve to know circumstances under which the EC’s system was compromised at the time.

“As I speak, I am not aware that the Electoral Commission has carried out any investigation into what compromised their IT system. And even if they have, we the stakeholders, the political parties, have not been briefed on what caused the corruption of the system,” the former President intimated.

In a rebuttal, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North in the Ashanti Region gave explanations to Mr Mahama's defeat.

"He lost because of the incompetence and corruption he superintended over", Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi opined.

" Corruption under John Mahama's looting government is still fresh in our minds, we can still remember". Cases such as the bus branding saga, GYEEDA, SADA, the Ford expedition, Brazil 2014 fiasco, sole sourcing and inflation of contracts cannot easily be forgotten," he intimated.

He continued, "He should remember that Ghanaians don't have short memories as he claimed some time ago. In fact, Ghanaians have had enough of John Mahama, he should give us a break."