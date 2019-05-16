PDS App Scams TV3 Journalist

A renowned Journalist at Media Generals' TV3, Bridget Otoo has urged Ghanaians to desist from making payments on the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Application.

Describing the Application as a scam, the ace news anchor in a post on her twitter handle disclosed she paid money on the App to purchase electricity credit, but to her dismay, the service wasn't rendered.

According to her, she drove to the office of PDS to make a complaint only to be told by an officer that the App was created on pilot bases.

"The officer in charge of the mobile app told me he doesn’t even believe in it. He advised against using it to purchase Credit," she noted.

Below are images of what she posted: