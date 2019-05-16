$13m E.O Funds Diversion Claims Against Prez Mahama Bogus—Kweku Baako

Senior Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has describe as bogus the alleged petition against former President John Mahama over diversion of $13 million funds of the E. O Group meant for Western Region development.

According to the seasoned Journalist, the allegation has no merit and will fall flat in any court of competent jurisdiction, should the Office of the Special Prosecutor proceed to court with the alleged case.

Mr Baako, made the comments while contributing to a discussing on "Good Morning Ghana" newspaper review program on MetroTV Thursday morning May 16 monitored by ModernGhana.

Somewhere last year, it was reported that four Ghanaians had petitioned the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to probe into the alleged E.O. Group’s $13 million Corporate Social Responsibility fund towards the development of the Western Region.

The petitioners claimed the funds have been diverted by Ex-President Mahama and invited the Amidu office to probe him.

Again, just recently former President Mahama’s name was on the list of the alleged bribery and corruption cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

But in his remarks on the alleged list of persons likely to be prosecuted by Amidu, the season Journalist said, per the information and evidence at his disposal, Mahama did no wrong in such case.

He stated that, until new evidence are adduced to prove contrary to what he (Baako) had gathered on the matter, the $13 million diverted funds case could not be hanged on Ex-President Mahama neck.

" You know this case started way back at Late President Atta Mills era, that time Mahama was Vice President and I know how Mahama, the then Energy Minister Oteng Adjei and Ato Ahwoi intervened on this matter. It is never true Mahama diverted funds of E.O group meant for development in the Western Region.

"This allegation, I think it started by Martin Amidu himself with his articles and still think is not worth discussing but I must maintain my point that, it is a bogus case, it has no merit and it will fall flat if they try to push it further to court," Mr Baako explained.

The issue of who reported former President Mahama to the Office of the Special Prosecutor remained unknown but, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, who was on the panel with Kweku Baako think, Martin Amidu might have to recuse himself from that E.O Group if indeed he was the one that commenced it in his numerous articles of unfounded allegations against the former President.

According to him, the onus lies in the hands of Amidu and the faceless petitioners to prove their case, but he has no doubt of the innocence of the former President in the $13 million E.O Group diversion claims.

The former Deputy Minister for Communication said, he was not surprised of the blatant lies and accusation against the former President because, Ex-President Mahama has been challenging President Akufo-Addo to arrest, investigate, and prosecute him and any member of his family if there is admissible evidence to suggest that they amassed wealth illegally during his time in office.

He added that with time the truth of the matter would be known and there was no need of peddling falsehood to tarnish the image of the former President.