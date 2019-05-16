Enough Of The Harassment, Intimidation– NDC TEIN To Akufo Addo

The Sunyani Catholic Unversity Branch of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN), a student wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a strong worded statement to New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo asking them to put an end to the regular harassment and intimidation of members of the opposition party, NDC.

The angry students indicated that it’s obvious the Akufo-Addo led government is employing several tactics to harass, intimidate and silence their Regional youth organizer Efo Worlanyo Tsepko but won’t hold because they are fed up.

Below is a full copy of the statement issued by TEIN:

IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

WEDNESDAY 15TH MAY,2019

CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY COLLEGE TEIN SAYS ENOUGH OF THE WARNING ON OUR REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER, HON EFO WORLANYO

Our Regional youth Organizer Efo Worlanyo Tsepko has been WARNED by the New Patriotic Party deputy youth organizer (Shadrach Abrefa Mensa). We are taking a swipe at some disrespectful and warning without any factual evidence.

The deputy youth organizer of NPP stated in his press release that "he warns Efo Worlanyo Tsepko should be mindful of his unguarded and non-factual utterances on Officers of the ruling NPP in the region especially the Bono Regional Chairman.

It has always been falsehoods, misleading and twisting of facts by Shadrack and his ruling government to belittle the intelligence of the good people in the Bono Region.

The Akuffo Addo led government is employing ways and means to silence, harass and intimidate our Regional youth organizer.

The NDC communicators of late have been harassed and intimidated by the NPP communicators and top officials of their party without grounds.

There is clear evidence that the NPP is trying all possible means to send us to the culture of silence days, and we will protest against this barbaric and unconstitutional act with our might.

We the CUCG TEIN National Democratic Congress, are acting in the interest of the Region, and will not sit aloof to allow such crass to play with the life of our Regional youth organizer.

We still stand by our Regional youth organizer's words of the stolen motorbikes and we are waiting patiently for the court he (Abronye DC) threatens to take our Regional youth organizer to.

"Facts are facts ". Documented memories compellingly direct you to the facts and could betray you in an attempt to cover them up.

We are therefore giving a stern warning to Shadrach Abrefa the NPP Regional youth organizer to stop giving warning to our Regional youth organizer Hon. Efo Worlanyo Tsepko.

Enough of the illogical, the NDC is never afraid of their warnings and negative plans in the Region.

We therefore advising our brothers, the NPP and their surrogates in the Region to desist from these life threatening warnings to the NDC members.

Thanks for honouring our invitation.

Thank you

*.........................*

*...Signed...*

ADU ADJEI ISHMAEL

SECRETARY TEIN CUCG

0557641321

PRINCE ADJEI HARFORD

PRESIDENT TEIN CUCG

024 228 1782

WAAKE MATHIAS

PRO CUCG

0545481342