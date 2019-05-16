54,892 Health Personnel Recruited Since 2017—Minister

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang- Manu says the NPP government have recruited 54,892 health professionals since it's inception in 2017.

Speaking at a meet the press forum held at the Ministry of Information, he said: "Since 2017, the Government has provided financial clearance for 54,892 health professionals majority of those cleared were outstanding from 2012 to 2016 including the private trainees".

This comes on the back of various picketing at the Ministry of Health by some health professionals over the years to demand their postings.