Loyal Ladies and Ashanti Regional Youth Wing Donate To Ejura Government Hospital and Kantankani Muslims

The Ashanti Regional branch of Loyal Ladies, a youth wing under the auspice of the Regional Youth Organizer, Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah have donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Ejura Government Hospital and Kantankani Muslim community in the Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency.

At the Ejura Government Hospital, some of the items donated includes; bedsheets, washing powders, soap, anticeptics, insecticides, buckets and other items to facilitate the everyday cleaning and washing needs of the facility. This is to ensure hygiene and safety needs of the hospital are achieved.

Expressing his appreciation for the donation, the medical officer in charge of the facility, Dr. Manyeh Mensah said, he was unable to thank the leadership of the NPP in words because the donation has come in a time they needed it most.

".......we are happy you have come for this exercise and it has come at a time we need it most, we cannot thank you in words. This facility is one of the best in the region and we have recorded zero maternal mortality rates since last year. It is the only big facility serving the thousands of people in the municipality and even beyond but we promise to use these items in a way that will bring glory to God and serve the purpose it is to serve."*

In a related story, Kantankani and nearby Muslim community also benefitted from bags of rices, sugar and assorted soft drinks and also as part of the mother's day celebration, *Sandals, Vails, Toiletries and buckets were given to mothers in Kantankani and about six (6) nearby communities.

This is to support them in their Ramadan activities.

The leadership of the Muslim community also expressed their happiness for the kind gesture and asked for Allah's blessings for the NPP. Again, they lauded government for it's flagship policies such as Free SHS and Planting for Food and Jobs which they say have contributed hugely to their living standards.

The donation was led by the deputy National Youth Organizer of the NPP, *Madam Perpetual Akwadaa Lomokie, Commander Nelson Owusu Ansah (Reg. Youth Organizer), Mr. Francis Adomako (Reg. Organizer), MCE and Constituency Executives of Ejura Sekyeredumase, General Martha Koduah (Loyal Ladies), members of Loyal Ladies, party faithfuls* and many others.

Source: Thepressradio.com/Nelson Owusu Ansah /Mrs Martha Kodua