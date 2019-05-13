Quick Investment To Help Start-ups

At a time most Ghanaians are battling with finances to fund their business, an indigenous investment company, Quick Angels Limited has officially launched its operations in the country.

Their main objective is to seed equity financing for startups, and also help expand existing businesses by making available requisite equity capital and premium management expertise.

Speaking at the launch of the business, the Chief Executive officer of Quick Angels Limited Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye said his experience as an entrepreneur has made him appreciate the challenges entrepreneurs go through, and that necessitated the need for the introduction of his business.

"We are therefore introducing a personalized real-time financial support through innovative 'angel investing' with an interest in startups and also restoring promising businesses through strategic partnerships," he added.

Their company services, according to him, includes Start-up Equity FInancing, Early-Stage Equity Financing, Business Growth Equity Financing, and Buying and Selling of Businesses.

The Brand and Communications Manager for the company, Mrs Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu Ansah also noted that the company is committed to supporting start-ups and social entrepreneurs to ease the burden of government.

Considering the unemployment rate in the country, she is optimistic the 'Angel Investor' approach is the way.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Mr. John Kumah on his part has commended the investment company for the initiative.

He, however, urged start-ups to allow the Quick Angels to invest in their businesses rather than running to the government for help.