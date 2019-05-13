Stop Remote-Controlling NCA– Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has asked political players to stay away from the National Communication Authority (NCA) and allow it operate in the spirit of the Act establishing it.

According to the former President, the politicisation of the NCA work could distort its independent work and focus- a chance for defiant entities to operate illegally.

Two radio station, RadioGold and Radio XYZ purported to be affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress have been shut down for failure to renew their license.

The action by the NCA has generated some sort of controversy as to whether the move is an act of political victimization or genuine enforcement of the law.

Many Ghanaians, especially members of the NDC party have accused the ruling New Patriotic Party government of conniving with the NCA to silence them.

But the government denied the opposition accusation and maintained the radio stations breached the NCA’s broadcasting act, hence the shutdown.

However, former President Kufuor advised that tact and diplomacy could have used to address the issue rather than the current political banter.

President Kufuor made the comment when TV3 asked for his view on the matter at his Airport West Residence during a visit by families of Ghana’s AFRC 1979 shootings in Accra Monday afternoon May 13, 2019.

In the view of the former President, the politicisation of the NCA action would not help and that diplomatic engagement on the issues would help the nation arrive a suitable way of dealing with such a matter.

Mr Kufour preferred the aggrieved parties and the authorities engaged in mutual understand behind closed doors negotiations.

“Was the closure done on some law? If the closure was done on some law, then we have to be careful so we do not push politics too deeply into this matter”, he told the television station.