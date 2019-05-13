More Heavy Rainstorms, Strong Winds Throughout The Week– Ghana Meteo Warns

The rains have certainly set in and the Ghana Meteorological Agency cautions that there is going to be more heavy rainstorm to be accompanied by strong winds throughout the week.

Below is a full statement issued by David Mensah, Deputy Forecaster;

“A rainstorm observed today, 13th May 2019 over the eastern coast of the country is expected to propagate westward to affect the coastal sectors of the country with moderate to heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds.

“Places (and their environs) likely to be affected are Ada, Accra, Tema, Saltpond, Takoradi, Cape Coast.

“A separate storm observed over the middle sector is expected to develop and affect places in the Volta, Eastern, Ahafo and Ashanti Regions.”