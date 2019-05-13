Minister Declared War On Rosewood Business In Northern-Savanna

some logs of rosewood in northern Ghana

Hon Salifu Adam Braimah, Regional Minister for the newly created Savanna Region, has set up a committee as part of strenuous measures to clamp down on illegal logging of rosewood and related trees in the northern Savanna enclave of the Country.

The Committee was set up after he had shut down a Damongo based Chinese rosewood company, BrivyWels, last Friday May 10, 2019.

Mr Braimah who recently told Parliament during his vetting before the appointment Committee that, he intends to improve the livelihood of people in the region, was shocked to the marrow as to how the Chinese Company managed to operate such an illegal business for years without been questioned by authorities.

After closing down the Rosewood firm, the Regional Minister told Journalists he was completely taken aback upon seeing the number of fresh rosewood logs found at the company premises.

He added that it was unacceptable for indigenous to suffer whilst expatriates loot the natural forest reserves and carry away huge sums of money leaving the green forest to exposed to environmental degradation.

To enforce the crusade , Mr Abraimah formed a nine member committee to end the menace of rosewood logging which has threatened the sustainability of the environment, farming, food security and communal harmony.

The committee has Mr. Samuel Tika, the Deputy Regional Minister as Chairman and with Hon. Sulemana Yusuf, Member of Parliament (MP ) for Bole -Bamboi constituency as a member

It would among other things conduct finding into how previous efforts by authorities failed to eliminate the logging activity and also find out the roles played by private and government individuals.

The committee would also identify persons and institutions that are aiding and abetting the illegal logging of rosewood and make its recommendations to the Regional Coordinating Council.

Other members on the committee includes, Osman Mohammed Amin as Secretary and Legal Advisor, Alhaji Sadique Bakari Nyare, Dramani Issahaku, Hon. Sammy Wusah, former MP for Damongo, Hon. Kipo Suyenzi, former DCE, Sawla/Tuna/ Kalba District, Habibu Muftawu, a Media Relation officer and Kpengrewura Karimu, Chief of Kpengre.

The Regional Minister said, though the Committee task ahead would be challenging, they must give up their best and work to save the natural reserves of the country and assured of his unflinching support to end rosewood logging enacts in the region.

The closure of the Chinese Rosewood Firm, BrivyWelss was triggered by the recent arrest of a Chinese national in Tamale, Helen Huang who was transporting several containers of rosewood to Tema.

The company which had operated in the area for years was mainly into cutting, processing and smuggling rosewoods outside the country.

Meanwhile, Ms Huang has since gone missing after she was granted police enquiry bail by the Northern Regional Police Command.

---With additional files from starrfmonline.com