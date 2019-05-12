Maria Fernando Visits To Cape Coast Castle Historical

Her visit on Friday drew scores of people from all walks of life trooping to the facility to catch a glimpse of her as she beamed with smiles to the admiration of all.

Accompanied by Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, UN officials and security personnel, she was welcomed by Mr Thomas Agyei Baffoe, Deputy Central Regional Minister.

Ms. Espinosa Garcés who is also the first woman from Latin America and the Caribbean to preside over the Assembly toured the monumental historic edifice for about an hour, beginning at the courtyard, just beyond the reception desk.

Addressing the media after the tour, the President of the UN 73rd session who doubles as the Ecuadorean Foreign Minister, described the trans-Atlantic Chantel trade as a sad moment of Ghana's history.

Touched by the vivid historic narration of the inhumane treatment meted to innocent citizens, she called on the world to end all forms of human right abuses.

The President who is also the fourth woman to hold that position in the history of the World Body, said, "It is heartbreaking to think how humans are hurting other humans."

She called for peace and stressed the need for all to imbibe in them, a culture of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, freedom of faith, acceptance of cultural diversity and eschew traits that threatened world peace.

Equally, she called for an end to all forms of modern slavery such as forced labour, child labour, sexual exploitations that undermined the dignity of people.

María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés is in Ghana on an official visit from May 8 to 11 to strengthen political support and cooperation with the UN General Assembly.

Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi said her visit is a strong boost to Ghana's tourism to entice others to divert attention and investments to the country and urged the local authorities to put in place pragmatic measures to take full advantage of the several visits by high profile personalities to tourist facilities.

—GNA