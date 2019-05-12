Cotton Prices For 2019/20 Crop Season Fixed

Cotton farmers in the Sissala East, West and Wa East urged “to take advantage of the favourable prices announced and be serious with their work this year”.

“Payment after cultivation will not be delayed with the aim of bringing cotton production back to the previous competitive years,” he said.

A known cotton farmer from Jeffissi in the Sissala West District, Mr Kassim Sulemana in an interview with GNA, praised the new price and input cost for cotton, saying: “Government has taken a bold step” as his expectation was over met.

“We shall all now do cotton farming, now that government is serious,” he added.

Cotton farming in the Sissala zone was a core part of most household farms notably because of the functional ginnery which was used in ginning tonnes of cotton for export and provided jobs for hundreds of youth from the factory and the transport sector, aside what farming offered.

But years of neglect drove many out of the sector until an investment of $10 million dollars by RMG Wienco Cotton was injected into the sector to revamp cotton farming and improve livelihoods.

—GNA