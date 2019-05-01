Chairman Wontumi Says Corrupt Politicians To Be Prosecuted Soon

"Very soon, Ghanaians will receive good news concerning the prosecution of corrupt persons in the country. Ghanaians expect all corrupt persons to be prosecuted. They will see.”

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako is optimistic that 'corrupt' politicians will be made to face the necessary sanctions due them.

Some persons have criticized the NPP government over the inability of the Attorney General and the Special Prosecutor to prosecute 'corrupt' politicians after over two years of being in government, since they made various allegations of corruption against some personalities while in opposition.

Speaking at a health walk organized by the Ashanti regional NPP at the Asawase Constituency on May Day, Bernard Antwi Boasiako said he believes Ghanaians will be happy to see corrupt politicians being prosecuted. He hinted that plans are underway to prosecute persons who are found culpable.

The Regional Chairman also reiterated the NPP's resolve in securing all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region. Currently, the NPP has 44 out of the 47 seats in parliament in the Ashanti region. The party has therefore launched a campaign “Operation 47/47” as a way of attaining all the seats in the region during the 2020 general election.

“NPP has 44 seats in parliament out of the 47 in the Ashanti region. We want to secure the other three constituencies that the NDC has in the region. Muntaka and John Mahama should know that Asawase is part of the Ashanti region. Sekyere Afram Plains and Ejura are also part of the Ashanti region. It is for us, so we will take 47 out of the 47 seats in the region.”

—citinewsroom