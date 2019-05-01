Volta NDC, Mahama To Sign Performance Contract

Volta Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says party officials in the region will soon sign a performance contract with its presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama.

James Gunu says parliamentary candidates would also sign a performance contract with constituency executives and other stakeholders going into next year's parliamentary and presidential elections.

Speaking to journalists in Ho, he disclosed that the performance contracts will commit candidates and party executives to work effectively to garner more votes for the party in the upcoming polls.

“The performance contract will set achievable targets for the political actors,” he said.

The Regional Secretary said the performance contract will be developed out of the party’s 2020 electioneering campaign manifesto which would emanate from the people and will be constituency and regional based.

Mr Gunu observed that the performance contract will give added meaning and participatory ownership to the 2020 party manifesto.

There were reports of voter apathy in the Volta region tagged as the World Bank of the opposition NDC in 2016 leading to the defeat of then-president John Mahama.

The party has vowed to right its wrongs to recapture power come election 2020.

According to Mr Gunu, signing a performance contract “will also kill voter apathy and cure the perception that the region is taken for granted after every election.”

“Whatever the region demand from government would not be seen as "too many demands" because every demand will be based on the performance contract,” he explained.

“It will also give the region the opportunity to demonstrate its support and love for former President Mahama,” he said.

Mr Gunu noted that the performance contract will serve as the benchmark for accelerated development of the region and would be owned and binding on all players.

According to him, it will have a monitoring and evaluation mechanism and reviewed annually to ensure that the party remain focused on its enviable development agenda for the region.

