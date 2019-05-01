May Day: Let's Keep Showing Faith In Akufo-Addo's Gov't—Prestea Huni-Valley MP

Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency MP

Read full Statement:

Hon. Lawyer (Mrs.) Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Salutes Workers on May Day

Another International Workers Day (May Day) is here with us and I wish to take this opportunity to salute all our gallant workers especially those in the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency and also wish you a very joyous May Day celebration.

It is an undeniable fact that the forward march of this great country of ours rests squarely on our shoulders as workers of Ghana. The efforts and contributions that we put in on a daily basis is what has propelled us to greater heights in the comity of nations.

We have achieved so much for our dear country as workers and I wish to take this opportunity to salute us all on our achievements and whilst encouraging us to continue putting in our best to sustain the gains made and make our nation great and strong.

Let us continue to have absolute faith in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government as we work hard to better the lot of our citizenry including you our hardworking men and women in both the formal and informal sectors.

It is against this backdrop that I would like to once again wish all of us gallant workers a Happy May Day celebration, let us enjoy the day to the fullest. As we go back to work tomorrow let us go with a renewed commitment to deliver our best for God and country.

May the Almighty God continue to bless workers of this country and make our nation great and strong.

Signed!

Hon. Lawyer (Mrs.) Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

MP, Prestea Huni Valley

Minister, Tourism, Culture And Creative Arts