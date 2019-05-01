Takoradi Kidnapped Girls Families Get Liaison Officers

The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Vincent Redeemer Dzedzo, on Wednesday led a delegation of eight police personnel to the family of Ruth Love Quayson, one of the kidnapped Takoradi girls to introduce the liaison officers to the family.

The meeting took place at midday on Wednesday and lasted for about 30 minutes but was not opened to the media.

Speaking to Citi News after the closed-door meeting, the spokesperson of the families, Michael Hayford Grant, said they were not allowed to ask questions neither were they briefed on the whereabouts of the girls.

He said they were assured of a meeting with officials from the police headquarters in Accra on Friday.

Michael Grant told Citi News that they suspended their planned May Day demonstration at the police headquarters to await the meeting with the police.

He said the demonstration will come off later if they are not convinced with the outcome of Friday’s meeting with the police.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Quayson, who is a sister to Ruth Love Quayson, one of the Takoradi kidnapped girls after the visit by the police said she is happy that finally, the police introduced to them, three officers who are going to liaise with them on what is happening with investigation on the whereabouts of the girls.

She expressed the hope that the Police would bring them good news on their promised visit on Friday.

