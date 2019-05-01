Anti-Corruption Coalition Asks Akufo-Addo To Fight Corruption With All Seriousness

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition is urging President Akufo Addo and the NPP administration to fully implement the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) if it is serious about fighting corruption.

The Coalition said the slow pace of the implementation of the plan is disappointing.

Speaking at a meeting with President Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House, Chairman of the Coalition, Nana Osei Bonsu said the President must ensure the action plan is well implemented.

“Political and National commitment toward the effective implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP), needs to be addressed collectively through commitment and partnership amongst stakeholders, and NACAP represents Ghana collective efforts in addressing corruption, however the performances of most stakeholders to implementing NACAP as disclosed in the three annual progress report leaves much to be desired,” he said.

Meanwhile, in March the Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka has said the government's fight against corruption in the country is on course.

According to him, the government is currently pursuing four cases of corruption that would eventually save the country about GHc 1 billion.

He also hinted of more prosecutions in due course.

Speaking at the inauguration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth wing in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, Mr. Kpemka was optimistic Ghanaians will retain the NPP government for its fight against corruption.

“A number of you have called and sent us messages about prosecutions. All cases that we (NPP) actually campaigned on are being investigated. Four of the major cases are in court and if we succeed in these four cases, the nation will benefit from not less than GHC1 billion”.

“We are currently in court in respect of the NCA, SSNIT, MASLOC and COCOBOD and I can assure all of you in the next few weeks many more cases will come. I have no doubt in my mind that, the acts that we are putting together and what the special prosecutor is going to do, 2020 Ghanaians will have a very simple choice to retain massive the NPP government,” he added.

—citinewsroom