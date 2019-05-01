Auto-Mechanic Jailed 25 Years For Robbery

A 22-year-old auto-mechanic has been given a 25-year jail term by the Ashaiman circuit court presided over by Mr.Gabriel Mate-Teye, for robbery.

Prosecuting Officer, Chief Inspector Nunoo -Mensah, told the court that, the accused, Denis Boakye Yiadom alias Asu, was part of a robbery gang attack on some residents at Zenu in the Kpone -Katamanso Municipality on November 06, 2018 .

The prosecutor again told the court that, the accused together with other four accomplices attacked Victor Akoto, a retired military officer; Jenefer Honore, a nurse and Israel Boakye, a student.

They robbed them of their properties which including a Samsung Galaxy S6, an iPhone and electronic cash valued at ¢1,347.

Inspector Mensah revealed that the accused was subsequently arrested in another robbery expedition after the victims made an official complaint at the Ashaiman Divisional Police Command.

He further told the court that the accused managed to escape from lawful custody to Ejisu in the Asante Region where he was rearrested and arranged before the court.

The accused, however, pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

Presiding Judge Gabriel Mate - Teye sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment citing Section 149 of the Criminal Offences Act.

"It will serve as a deterrent to others who engage in such unlawful acts, " he added.

—GNA