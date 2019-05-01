Families Of kidnapped Takoradi Girls Suspend Demo

This, acording to the spokesman for the families, Michael Hayford Grant is due to a scheduled visit to the families by the police administration.

But Citi News understands the police are yet to meet the family.

A spokesperson for the families who spoke to Citi News' Akwasi Agyei Annim said the family is hoping for positive news from the police.

“We had a call yesternight from the Ghana Police Service that at all cost they will meet us today, which is May Day, we don't know what they have for, it may be a positive result, so we decided to put a hold on the demonstration. We are still waiting for the Ghana Police Service for any information,” he said.

The kidnappings

The anxious families have spent the last few months demanding urgency from the CID.

The girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed were kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The main suspect in the kidnapping, Sam Udoetuk Wills is currently before a court after he escaped from jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.

Over the period, residents in the metropolis have voiced concern over the pace of the investigations.

Some groups have held protests and also petitioned the President and the Sekondi Regional Coordinating Council over the case.

Kidnapped girls not yet rescued – Police dismiss reports

The Daily Guide newspaper had reported that the three girls had been found and are currently being given treated at an undisclosed health facility in Accra.

“Sources say they were brought to Accra from Takoradi [Tuesday],” Daily Guide reported.

The Service in a statement said the report is “ false and cannot be confirmed by the Police.”

A former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Bright Oduro (Rtd.) says it is about time an official liaison is appointed by the Police Service for the families of the Takoradi kidnapped girls.

According to him, the liaison officer will serve as a link between the police and the affected families as they search for the girls.

Although the families have shot down claims they have been given liaisons, the police insist it has appointed someone to perform that role.

“Police have assigned liaison officers in Takoradi to coordinate information between Police and the families of the kidnapped girls and encourage family leadership to cooperate with the assigned officers,” Sheila Buckman added.

