Depoliticize working environment to increase productivity

Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu

The National Coordinator for WEA Business Coalition in Ghana, Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu has called for the depoliticization of the public sector work environment in order to increase productivity in Ghana.

According to him, the over-politicization of the working environment had led to the employment or appointment of incompetent political cronies who perform abysmally low and yet receive huge salaries and enjoy certain unmerited privileges.

In a statement to congratulate Ghanaian workers on the occasion of 2019 May Day celebration, Mr. Ahenu urged the government to strive to employ the most competent, knowledgeable, selfless and dedicated personnel into the public sector irrespective of their political, tribal or religious predisposition in order to balance the public sector wage bill with productivity.

“I think what the government needs to do is to engage the quality of human resource we have and not the quantity or which political party he or she belongs. If the quality but few are engaged in the public sector and are paid well or given the befitting remuneration, the country’s economy will grow steadily than what we are doing now because productivity will increase. As of now, it is as if we want to just satisfy the interest of some individuals instead of the interest of our nation. This problem has been there in the past regimes and is still there. We must think proper, avoid needless politicization and safeguard our resources”.

Mr. Ahenu who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) however congratulated all Ghanaian workers and called on Government to ensure their conditions of service are addressed to serve as motivation for an enhanced productivity.

He observed that government’s crusade against corruption would be meaningless if conscious efforts are not taken to improve the working conditions of the workers.

Mr. Ahenu noted that poor salaries coupled with harsh economic conditions in the country are the contributory factors to the high rate of bribery and corruption in Ghana.

He also called on the workers to improve on their performances and services to the nation at all times.

Meanwhile, this year’s May Day celebration is being marked under the theme: "Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners".

The working people of Ghana annually join millions around the world to celebrate May Day.