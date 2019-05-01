Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
01.05.2019 General News

Akufo-Addo Gives Gh¢ 2m To 1,000 Disabled Women Entrepreneurs

Staff Writer
News Akufo-Addo Gives Gh¢ 2m To 1,000 Disabled Women Entrepreneurs
MAY 1, 2019 GENERAL NEWS

President Akufo-Addo has presented GH¢2 million to 1,000 disabled women entrepreneurs under the Presidential Empowerment Programme.

The presentation made on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Jubilee House in Accra, is under the Presidential Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs with Disability.

In a statement to present the support, Akufo-Addo observed that the Presidential Empowerment Programme is not only a fulfilment of the New Patriotic Party Manifesto pledge to support women entrepreneurs and help improve the livelihoods of the disabled but also to help realise goals no. 5, 8, and 10 of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

51201914129 i4ep276gfb img20190501wa0009

According to him, “having set a fund target of some GH¢4 million, over the next two years, to support disabled women in business, the Ministry of Business Development has so far raised GH¢2 million of the amount.”

He noted that “the one thousand (1,000) beneficiaries will not be required to pay any interest on the amounts they are going to receive.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo further observed that “they will only pay back 50% of the principal advanced to them. This gesture is part of my government's support to our disabled women entrepreneurs, to help them scale up their businesses, and employ more people. We anticipate that, with the monies being given to them today, they will and should be able employ, at least, two persons.”

51201914129 swnaqecp5k img20190501wa0008

He was confident that through the initiative, the conditions of Ghanaian disabled women entrepreneurs could be improved significantly.

---Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line