Sekyere Afram-Plains Petition EC To Extend Limited Voters’ Registration

“We are appealing to the Electoral Commission that as for us in Sekyere Affram-Plains, our situation is so critical. Unless of course, we consider that people of Sekyere Afram plains are not Ghanaians so they do not have the right to register.”

A former District Chief Executive for Sekyere Afram-Plains in the Ashanti Region, Donkor Fuseini, has petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) to extend the limited voter registration exercise to the electoral areas in the Sekyere Afram-Plains constituency in the Ashanti Region.

On Monday the Commission's Chairperson, Jean Mensa said her outfit would proceed with the registration exercise at its District Offices despite public opposition to the plan.

Though the Commission has said it will try to facilitate the process in disadvantaged areas, the opposition NDC has maintained that many potential voters could be disenfranchised.

Mr Fusieni told Citi News, the Afram-Plains must be reconsidered because of its peculiar geographical situation.

“They [EC] are just punishing the people or trying to make sure they do not get registered at all. Where lies the right to get registered on the voters’ register.

The Commission plans to compile new voters register for the next presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana after an agreement with the various political parties.

But the NDC has since kicked against the move, arguing that it will not be in the interest of voters.

The party has thus vowed to resist the EC’s attempts to conduct the exercise at the district offices of the Commission.

The EC has however rejected claims that the intended exercise at the district level will disenfranchise Ghanaians.

The Commission argued that the plan to organise the registration at the district level falls in line with measures to upgrade its Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

