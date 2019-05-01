Ghana Technology University College Int'l Journal To Boost Research Globally

The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) new International Journal of Technology and Entrepreneurship to, among other things, will boost research collaborations.

The journal is designed and developed by the university’s Office of Research Services and Innovation (ORSI) and other stakeholders.

The peer review journal, which will be published twice a year, is expected to enhance the University’s brand locally and globally.

The maiden edition of the journal is in hardcopy, however, subsequent editions will be published electronically via a dedicated platform.

GTUC President, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, said at the launch event that the International Journal of Technology and Entrepreneurship creates a platform to encourage the institution's senior members, especially the faculty, to know the importance of scientific publications to the growth of every higher education institution.

"Scientific publication improves the status of the University's ranking, allows easy academic and research collaborations, increases student enrolment, creates funding opportunities and overall, boost the profile of the University worldwide.

"It is in this regard that I also encourage both students and lecturers of the University community to take full advantage of the resources made available to the ORSI," he said.

He said ORSI was equipped to provide comprehensive support to students, faculty and staff in the administration of all research projects.

He said it also offered professional administrative services to the University College's research community by providing information on funding opportunities, providing assistance in proposal preparation and submission, assisting in post-award reporting and regulatory observance and organising workshops and seminars for faculty and staff.

Prof Afoakwa said GTUC remained focused on enhancing its brand both internationally and locally; stating that management would continue to support the respective departments and faculties to showcase to the world, the value of learning at GTUC and the potential one could achieve.

"Let our motto 'Knowledge comes from Learning' be resounded in the four corners of the world and our reputation in the African continent continues to be a centre of academic excellence, where theory and practice combine to give a better understanding of the world we live in," he said.

Special guest of honour at the launch event, Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, was represented by a Deputy Communications Minister, Mr George Andah.

Mr Andah said entrepreneurship had increased significantly locally and globally, noting that it was the foundation of every economy.

He said the role of entrepreneurship in providing innovative solutions for community issues such as transport, education and provision of amenities could not be understated.

