Gyimah honored for student research at EIU

Godwin Gyimah receiving an award certificate from Linda Ghent, chairwoman of the Library Advisory Board, Booth Library, Eastern Illinois University.

CHARLESTON – The Library Advisory Board of Booth Library at Eastern Illinois University recently honored a student from Obomeng-Kwahu, Obo-Kwahu, Eastern Region of Ghana, as a winner of the 2019 Award for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity.

Godwin Gyimah, a graduate student in history, was honored for his research project, “Revisiting the Women Factor in China’s Economy, 1918-1931 (Women in Cotton, Sex and Silk Industry).” He is a 2011 graduate of Kwahu Ridge Senior High School and the son of Afua Ofosua Vida and Agyei Simon.

He was honored at a reception on April 17.

The Booth Library Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity program promotes and recognizes excellence in student research. The program encourages students to enhance their studies by utilizing the wealth of information available at Booth Library and other research venues.

All entries were original works completed by Eastern students within the last 12 months. The award recipients were selected on the basis of excellence, creativity and the use of research resources. A digital copy of award entries will become part of the library’s institutional repository, The Keep, found at https://thekeep.eiu.edu/.