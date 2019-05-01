MTN Ghana Foundation Promotes The Study Of Science In Basic Schools Across Ghana

The MTN Ghana Foundation has distributed 2,000 Science sets to 14 Junior High Schools across the country to aid the study of science in basic schools.

The science set seeks to address the issue of lack of practical science education in Ghana. It is a mini science laboratory that contains materials, components and gadgets needed for science activities and experiments at the Basic and Junior High School level.

The Science set has been approved by the Ghana Education Service and is designed with the Ghana science syllabus in mind, making it relevant for both the teacher and learner.

The science set enables teachers to teach more effectively through demonstration and practice. Students also get a deeper understanding of science concepts as they engage in exciting demonstrations, experiments and investigations.

To make it more effective, teachers in the beneficiary schools were trained on how to use the science set.

The science sets were distributed to Kojo Nya Basic School and Asikasu Methodist Basic School in the Eastern Region, Nima Cluster of Schools and Nelson Mandela Block, Baba Yara Basic School in the Greater Accra, Akyawkrom Basic School and Ayeduase Basic School in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Sanders Basic School and Ridge Experimental in the Brong Ahafo regionregion.

The other schools are Akatsi Basic School in the Volta region, Akantome JHS in the Upper East Region, Bagabaga Annex School in the Northern Region, Wa Model JHS in the Upper West Region, Bethel Methodist JHS in the Western region, and Srafa Immuna in the Central region.

Commenting on the initiative, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “This initiative is essential in strengthening science education as it will enable students gain appreciation for science concepts and the importance of experimentation. It is important to ignite the interest in the study of science because it is a subject area that affects life; every aspect of our lives is based on scientific evidence.”

“It is our hope that, the distribution of the science set will help promote the study of science amongst pupil at the lowest level,” he said.

MTN took the initiative to partner Dext, manufacturers of the science set based on research result from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2015 that says that Ghana was among the worst in science education.

Since the inception of the MTN Ghana Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has implemented over 144 major projects in areas of health, education and economic empowerment at a total cost of GHc33 million. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people.