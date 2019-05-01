GNUTS Petitions Ministry Of Education To Expedite The Formation Of Tamale Technical University's Governing Council (gc)

I petition your office on behalf of the Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS), formerly Ghana National Union of Polytechnic Students (GNUPS), for expedition of processes for the formation of the GC of Tamale Technical University.

The Union wishes to draw your attention to the fact that the absence of the GC has been long overdue. The University has operated for three continuous academic years without a governing council, and it beats our imagination to think that the government appears not to be ready or committed to resolve this rather worrying situation.

The absence of the GC is impeding effective teaching and learning and other academic activities as well as critical administrative processes. Sir, as you may be aware, a GC is the highest decision-making body of a university and its absence is very detrimental to the progress of a university. We therefore shudder to ask, how government expects the institution to operate effectively for the welfare of students without a Governing Council?.

We are particularly worried about the lackadaisical attitude of government when it comes to issues that bedevil technical universities compared to our traditional university counterparts. We fear that this may create a stigma of technical university.

The Union is by this petition, demanding the formation of Tamale Technical Universitys GC to enhance effective running of the university.

It's our hope that you will use your good office to address this all-important matter.

Yours faithfully,

..... Signed...........

Sandra Agoli Iddrisu

Coordinating Secretary

0544713316

Michael Addea Nyametease

Public Relations Officer

0248313388

Cc:TUTAG, NCTE, TU Vice Chancellors

All media houses