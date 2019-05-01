Kintampo Accident: More To Die As Gov't Neglect Victims

Ernest Asambilla, a victim of the Kintampo gory accident, who is part of those sorting medical treatment at the Kintampo South District Hospital in Jema have been neglected to wallow in pain and anguish after government promised to foot their medical bills, he told this reporter while griefing in pains and tears.

The 47-year-old farmer also lost his 5year-old son in the accident.

He was part of those in the VVIP Kia bus with registration number GT 3915- 17 traveling from Garu in the Upper East Region to Kumasi.

The accident occurred at Ampomakrom in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East Region in March of this year when their bus in which they were traveling collided with a Grandbird bus with registration number GT 5694-18 which was heading from Accra to Bolgatanga also in the Upper East Region.

About 60 people died and others burnt to ashes with many sustaining several degrees of injuries.

The Minister for Bono East Region, Evans Opoku Bobbie after visiting the survivors at the Kintampo South District Hospital in Jema assured government was going to cater for their medical expenses.

Barely two months after the incident, and after receiving tumultuous applause for that onest gesture, it appears the promise to cater for the medical expenses of the victims did not see the light of day as they continue to suffer the brunt of their predicaments with no help from the government.

Mr Asambila was asking this reporter if there could be a way to 'beg' government on their behalf to come to their aid especially to them who may stay in bed for years due to the severity of the injuries they suffered.

Speaking in an interview with Modernghana on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, a brother of the victim, Mba Moses fears medical care for his injured brother may be cut short after emptying their coffers to cater for his brother's bills.

According to him, the hospital management kept insisting government has not released any funds directly to them to be used to cater for their medical bills.

Mr Asambila, who got tired of enduring the pinch of pains could not speak further to this reporter.

Ernest Asambila, is bedridden in P.O.P with no support coming in from government as promised even though doctors have indicated that it will take him 2-3 years to fully recover from his condition.

“It has been a long time now but nothing has been done. The government has not taken any part of the financial burden from the accident victims but you will hear them say they have paid for the hospital bills”.

“We are struggling too much that’s why we have decided to speak to journalists to get the story out there and check if the government has actually released the money and maybe people have decided to keep it to themselves”, Mba Moses shared.

He continued, “What we want to tell the government is that, whether he released our money or not, we are still going through difficult times and we are pleading with them to come to the aid of the accident victims who have been incapacitated.”

Mr Asambila, who is now sinking in huge hospital debt is appealing to President Akufo-Addo government to come to their aid for him to get his life back.