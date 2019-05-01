GRA launches policy document to prosecute tax defaulters

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Mr. Emmanuel Kofi-Nti has reiterated that the authority will vigorously pursue all tax defaulters and evaders.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has therefore launched a policy to prosecute all businesses who fail to comply with tax laws or tax invaders.

According to the Commissioner-General to businesses and income earning persons who have defaulted in their tax obligations to take advantage of the amnesty period and honor their outstanding tax obligations or face prosecutions.

Speaking the launch of the prosecution police at Golden Tulip Hotel in the Kumasi Metropolis on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Mr. Kofi-Nti warned that

the GRA will not hesitate to come crack the whip in its efforts to ensure tax compliance.

“Let me is this opportunity to remind businesses and income earning persons that the GRA will be very tough on all tax defaulters’ and evaders,” Mr. Kofi-Nti stated.

He stressed that “GRA will go after all persons who failed to take advantage of opportunity.”

According to him, All the appropriate sanctions provided in the various tax acts including prosecutions will be visited on tax evaders and defaulters to make sure that all citizens contribute their quota to nation building.

“I wish to assure Ghanaians that GRA will henceforth crack the whip in our efforts to ensure equity in the payments of taxes. This is our pledge to our compatriots,” he emphasized.

According to GRA boss the new policy will aid tax compliance box to increase revenue generation. This prosecution documents will give grace the opportunity to prosecute recalcitrant noncompliance to become compliance.

‘’The prosecution will serve as effective deterrence to tax invaders or tax defaulters GRA will not use the prosecution document to harass the public and business community or avenue to settle personal or political scores

On his part the Ashanti Regional Minister Mr Simon Osei Mensah, noted that this prosecution documents if tax compliance law will sustain the revenue mobilizations.

According to him Ghana beyond aid will be a mirage if tax nets are not widened is deal with defaulters.

He urged the judicial service to expiate action on prosecution of tax invaders to make police a success.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com