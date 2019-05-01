Austin Gamey Says Single Spine Salary Structure Review Long Overdue

Labour Consultant, Austin Gamey has joined calls for a review of the Single Spine Salary Structure.

The General Secretary of Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Solomon Kotei had made a strong case for the review, saying the re-engineering should provide non-discriminatory and fair employee compensation.

Mr Gamey on Eyewitness News supported this call, saying in view of the change in technology, knowledge and skill, there is the need for an overhaul of job evaluation.

“I think it is long overdue. I think in fairness, with huge change in technology, increase in knowledge and skill, obviously there will have to be a complete overhaul of the job evaluation that was done so that we can have proper response of what the salary structure should look like and how people should be rewarded in response with the Labour Act.”

The Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) was introduced by the Government and implemented in 2010, to regulate the payment of public service workers especially those under article 190 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Single spine salary structure to be reviewed – Nana Addo

At the May Day Celebration in Kumasi in 2018, President Akufo-Addo said the government will review the single spine salary structure comparative to salary standards in the private sector, and international salary standards among other factors.

“As we seek to establish a world-class labour force comparable to any in the world, we must address the concerns of workers in the public sector over their remuneration. An inter-ministerial committee is being established by the Ministries of Employment and Labour Relations and Finance, to undertake the review of the single spine pay policy and make recommendations for implementation by government,” he added.

But one year on, the review has not yet been done.

---citinewsroom