Private Universities To Unite And Become Stronger Under One Platform

In March 2018, Prof. K. Yankah, the Minister in Charge of tertiary education, at a send-off party for him at the New Senate Room, Central University stated that the attempt to set the private universities free “was a narrative that started whilst I was VC of the CU, hinting that, “The experiences I went through were the experiences of all private universities in Ghana, and so if I got the opportunity to be there, I should make a move that would be of importance and significance not just to CU but to liberate all private universities from oppression.” In this quest to fulfill his promises he has began work on building an integrated universal application platform for all Ghanaian universities both private and public with modalities being put in place by his office to be rolled out soon.

However, Private universities have been called to unify under one platform by Campus-Today, a company that seeks to promote and initiate youth development initiatives in the country. Campus Today has created an integrated Universal application platform that seeks to unite all private university admissions to help them stay in the competition for quality and better students in every academic year. Each university will be paid if any student even just selects their institution as an option on the platform.

The platform is designed to record personal, educational background, certificates of students and also takes into consideration, the personal interests of the student applicants to help inform the admissions board of each university make informed choices on offering of programs or courses.

Each student will have the privilege of choosing three private universities they will want to be admitted in and their courses of interest. The forms will be available on sale for GHC 300.00 in all accredited Bank branches from April 1st, 2019.

We call on all private universities to come on board and make this exercise a success.

-K. B Owusu-Ansah